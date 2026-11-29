The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) is considering abolishing or renaming the peace prize whose first laureate in 2025 was US President Donald Trump, Report informs referring to The New York Times (NYT), citing three senior football officials.

According to the newspaper, FIFA recently tasked a special committee with examining the circumstances surrounding the establishment of the prize and the advisability of its continued existence.

Two of the newspaper's sources noted that the review of the award's concept is driven by growing concern over the close ties between FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Trump, as well as uncertainty regarding future laureates of the prize.

FIFA announced the establishment of the peace prize on November 5, 2025. It was intended that the award would be presented annually to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to uniting people in the name of peace.

Donald Trump became the first laureate of the prize, receiving the award on December 5, 2025, during the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw.