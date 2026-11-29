Iran says US drone struck fishing boat in Hormuz
Region
- 29 November, 2026
- 15:57
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Iran said a US drone struck a fishing boat carrying three people in the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported on Sunday, Report informs referring to the Arab News.
Tehran and Washington are in a standoff over the vital energy corridor, with the US military working to escort ships transiting the waterway in defiance of the Islamic Republic's attempts to close it.
Rescuers are searching for the boat's owner after it was struck off Sirik County in southern Iran, state media said, quoting the Iranian military.
Two people traveling on the boat had been found and taken to hospital, it said.
İran ABŞ-nin Hörmüz boğazında balıqçı qayığına dron hücumu etdiyini bildirib
Иран заявил об атаке БПЛА США на рыбацкую лодку в Ормузском проливе
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