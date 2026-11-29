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China launched four new satellites from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in North China's Shanxi province on Sunday, Report informs via Xinhua.

The satellites, including two space-based cloud technology verification satellites and the AIRSAT 12 and 13 satellites, were launched at 11:53 am (GMT+8) aboard a Long March-6C carrier rocket and entered their planned orbits. The launch mission was a complete success.

The launch marked the 683rd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.