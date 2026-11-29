China launches four new satellites into space
Other countries
- 29 November, 2026
- 15:35
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
China launched four new satellites from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in North China's Shanxi province on Sunday, Report informs via Xinhua.
The satellites, including two space-based cloud technology verification satellites and the AIRSAT 12 and 13 satellites, were launched at 11:53 am (GMT+8) aboard a Long March-6C carrier rocket and entered their planned orbits. The launch mission was a complete success.
The launch marked the 683rd flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.
Çin "Changzheng-6C" raketi vasitəsilə orbitə dörd peyk çıxarıb
КНР вывела на орбиту четыре спутника с помощью ракеты CZ-6C
Latest News
16:20
Pakistan deploys troops in Saudi Arabia, army saysOther countries
15:57
Iran says US drone struck fishing boat in HormuzRegion
15:35
China launches four new satellites into spaceOther countries
15:20
1 dead, 2 hurt in US shooting, 1 person in custody, police sayOther countries
14:56
Honduras bus crash kills at least 9 and injures 28 moreOther countries
14:38
FIFA considers abolishing or renaming peace prize awarded to Donald TrumpOther countries
14:21
Photo
Azerbaijan represented at international art exhibition in TbilisiArt
13:58
Video
State Commission posts video of int'l conference participants' visit to GarabaghForeign policy
13:47
Lebanon's foreign minister blames Iran for regional instabilityOther countries