Israel's Likud and Yashar say in a joint statement that a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot on the formation of a potential national unity government was "businesslike," though no breakthrough appears to have been made, nor future talks scheduled, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

The parties say the meeting, which began with a security briefing before turning to the formation of a government, was "businesslike" and that "both sides were seeking to bridge the substantial gaps between them."

According to Hebrew media reports, however, serious gaps between the sides persisted during the meeting, leading to a decision not to hold further meetings between their negotiating teams.

Eisenkot reportedly told Netanyahu that he remains committed to his partners in the bloc and that Likud and its allies are welcome to join the government after its formation, on the basis of its guiding principles.

The meeting was held after Netanyahu announced last night that he was willing to serve second as premier in a rotation agreement with Eisenkot, prompting the latter to give Likud 24 hours to reach a coalition deal.

Meanwhile, parallel negotiations between Yashar and Naftali Bennett's B'Yachad have been underway for more than three hours, with the issue of ultra-Orthodox military conscription remaining a key sticking point.

Bennett is the only party leader in Eisenkot's bloc to support a unity government with Likud.