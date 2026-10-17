Tanker struck by unknown projectile off Saudi coast
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- 17 October, 2026
- 11:39
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A tanker has been struck by an unknown projectile 68 nautical miles (equivalent to about 125km) northeast of Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said, Report informs via Al Jazeera.
All crew members were reported safe and evacuated, with no environmental impact observed following the incident.
Səudiyyə Ərəbistanı sahillərində naməlum mərmi ilə tanker vurulub
У побережья Саудовской Аравии неизвестный снаряд поразил танкер
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