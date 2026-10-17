About 1,500 troops to take part in Coalition of Willing exercises in Poland

At least 1,500 military personnel from the United Kingdom, Poland, France, and Germany will take part in the first Coalition of the Willing drills in November, The Times noted citing sources, Report informs.

The maneuvers, which will take place in Poland, are being presented as a rehearsal for deployment in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire. The participants will practice the redeployment of troops and logistical support.

The Coalition of the Willing, established in the spring of 2025, is an informal association of more than 30 states, mainly European, aimed at providing assistance to Ukraine. Within the framework of the coalition, led by the United Kingdom and France, security guarantees for Ukraine are being developed, including the deployment of military contingents after the conflict ends.