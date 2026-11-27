The normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia opens new opportunities for the entire region, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, Estonia views Azerbaijan as an important partner and is interested in new opportunities for cooperation.

"We view Azerbaijan as a tremendous opportunity to learn from its experience in the energy sector, as well as to explore new prospects emerging from changes in global trade and the economy... Furthermore, the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia opens up many new prospects," he said.

Tsahkna also noted that Estonia opened an embassy in Armenia this year. According to him, this demonstrates the importance of the region for Tallinn and the country's intention to strengthen its long-term presence in the South Caucasus.

"We have come here to stay," the minister emphasized, thanking the Azerbaijani side for the warm reception.