Starting December 1, Estonia will close its border with Russia, which is a necessary measure under the current circumstances to ensure Europe's security, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Report informs.

Tsahkna drew attention to the increasing cases of sabotage and other incidents occurring in Europe which, according to the Estonian side's assessment, are linked to Russia.

"Starting December 1, Estonia will close its border with Russia. This decision does not please us, but we must respond and work to ensure Europe's security. In this regard, we have much to learn from Azerbaijan: how to act decisively and what signal to send to the entire region about the necessity of maintaining order," the Estonian foreign minister noted.

According to him, the decision is linked, among other things, to the ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as Estonia's concern over the security situation in Europe.

"Estonia borders Russia. Unfortunately, we see that Russia's war against Ukraine continues. Every night and every day, more and more people are dying. I arrived here directly from Kyiv. On the final night of my stay there, the city came under massive attacks involving ballistic missiles, drones, and other weaponry," the minister said.

He emphasized that it is necessary to work toward ending the war, noting that Moscow must take the first step to launch this process. At the same time, no corresponding actions have been observed from the Russian side so far, he added.