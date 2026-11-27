Opening the Estonian Embassy in Baku is one of the main goals of the current visit of the country's foreign minister to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint briefing with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna, Report informs.

According to the minister, relations between the two countries have always developed in a positive direction, and particularly active momentum in their development has been observed in recent years.

Bayramov recalled that the Estonian foreign minister visited Azerbaijan in October last year, and contacts between the parties continued throughout the current year.