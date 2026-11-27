Azerbaijan counts on the assistance of Estonia, which it considers an active and significant member of the EU, in its negotiations with the European Union, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint briefing with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Report informs.

"During today's talks, we devoted the greatest attention and time to negotiations and dialogue between Azerbaijan and the EU across various areas. As an active and significant member of the EU, Estonia can contribute to this work, and we count on that," Bayramov said.

The ministers also discussed mutual support between the two countries on international platforms and ongoing work within the UN and its agencies, the EU, the OSCE, NATO, the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8), and other formats.

Education and tourism were discussed as a separate topic. Bayramov noted that more than 200 Azerbaijani students are studying at leading Estonian universities.

"Exchange programs are in place and academic ties are maintained between universities of the two countries. We welcome this cooperation, and both countries provide comprehensive support for it," the minister noted.

According to Bayramov, around 2,000 tourists from Estonia visited Azerbaijan last year.