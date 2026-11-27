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Azerbaijan and Estonia are two countries that hold similar positions on security issues, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Report informs.

The Estonian foreign minister noted that he held an interesting meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev this morning: "We discussed a wide range of issues and expressed our concern regarding global security."

Tsahkna noted that the Embassy of Estonia in Azerbaijan was inaugurated in Baku today. According to him, the opening of the embassy is a significant event and a carefully considered decision.

"We reached this decision because our nations share a long history of relations, largely similar perspectives, numerous personal ties, as well as common challenges and interests. Undoubtedly, the opening of an embassy in Baku, Azerbaijan, represents a long-term commitment on our part," he said.

The foreign minister also emphasized that bilateral relations have strengthened significantly across all areas over the past year.

"Just this month, a meeting of the intergovernmental commission took place in Tallinn. This reflects a truly practical level of cooperation, as engagement between private-sector companies and state institutions is developing based on concrete and clearly defined shared interests," the minister added.