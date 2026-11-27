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Estonia supports simplifying visa procedures for Azerbaijani citizens, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said.

Report informs that Tsahkna made the remarks at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

Highlighting significant progress in relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan, Tsahkna said the EU was interested in a long-term partnership with the country.

"The EU views Azerbaijan as a strategic partner and seeks to develop cooperation in trade, energy and other areas. I would like Estonia to support visa liberalisation between the European Union and Azerbaijan. We are interested in seeing more Azerbaijani students come to study at Estonian universities and more Estonian residents visit Baku and your beautiful country," he said.

Tsahkna also highlighted the warm relations between the two countries and thanked the Azerbaijani side for its hospitality.