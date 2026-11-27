Azerbaijan will participate at a high level in the International Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will be held in Estonia at the end of January 2027, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Report informs.

According to Tsahkna, Estonia is organizing the upcoming conference (Ukraine Recovery Conference) jointly with Ukraine.

The Estonian foreign minister welcomed Azerbaijan's participation in the upcoming meeting and thanked Baku for its support.

"I am also very pleased that Azerbaijan will be represented there at a high level. We are grateful for the understanding of the neighboring country's concerns, for the support provided, including to efforts aimed at achieving peace, as well as for helping people get through the upcoming winter. This winter will be difficult," Tsahkna said.