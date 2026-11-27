Estonia is interested in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan and the region as a whole in the fields of trade, energy, investment, and digitalization, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Report informs.

"We view Azerbaijan as a tremendous opportunity to learn from its experience in the energy sector, as well as to explore new prospects emerging from changes in global trade and the economy. This specifically concerns the East-West Middle Corridor," he noted.

According to him, as a member of the European Union, Estonia actively participates in discussions on global issues and is interested in developing economic ties with various partners.

"The European Union is actively developing relations with India, Central American countries, and other partners, including in the area of free trade. These processes affect the global economy... We want to expand cooperation both with Azerbaijan and with the region as a whole. Trade corridors, energy, and investment are important to us. Estonia is ready to utilize the opportunities provided by EU membership. We are interested in cooperation both bilaterally and within the framework of the European Union," the minister noted.

Tsahkna also emphasized Estonia's interest in developing cooperation in the fields of digitalization, the application of artificial intelligence, and the defense industry, noting that it is ready to contribute to cooperation in these areas.

"Both regions must understand that we need to work together. We face the same global challenges, and we share common interests. We will continue to put forward initiatives on these matters," he added.