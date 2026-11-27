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Azerbaijan and Estonia discussed Baku's role in ensuring Europe's energy security, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Report informs that Bayramov made the remarks at a joint briefing with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna.

"Today, while reviewing the trade and economic agenda, I briefed my colleague on our country's relations with the European Union and cooperation with the EU in several strategic areas. We separately discussed the role our country has traditionally played in ensuring Europe's energy security and how Azerbaijan's role has grown in several areas in recent years," Bayramov said.

He noted that Azerbaijan's energy supplies had centred on oil for decades.

"Since the end of 2020, these have been supplemented by gas supplies, whose volumes are increasing. We also discussed alternative and green energy projects currently being implemented with EU support and involving several member states, Azerbaijan and other countries in the region," he said.

Bayramov added that he and Tsahkna exchanged views on the current state of EU–Azerbaijan dialogue on transport connectivity.

"We exchanged views on our country's special role along the East–West route known as the Middle Corridor, and on the concrete, practical steps Azerbaijan is taking to increase its capacity. All of this is naturally of considerable interest to all EU member states," he said.