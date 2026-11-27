Stay up to date with the top news!

Azerbaijan and Estonia have 16 bilateral documents in place and are working on another eight, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Report informs that Bayramov made the remarks at a joint briefing with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in Baku.

He said progress on the additional documents was expected in the near future and stressed the potential to further expand bilateral trade.

"Azerbaijani investments in Estonia total $32 million, while Estonian investments in Azerbaijan amount to $25 million," Bayramov said.