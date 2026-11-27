Azerbaijan, Estonia working on eight new bilateral documents
Foreign policy
- 27 November, 2026
- 12:49
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Azerbaijan and Estonia have 16 bilateral documents in place and are working on another eight, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.
Report informs that Bayramov made the remarks at a joint briefing with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna in Baku.
He said progress on the additional documents was expected in the near future and stressed the potential to further expand bilateral trade.
"Azerbaijani investments in Estonia total $32 million, while Estonian investments in Azerbaijan amount to $25 million," Bayramov said.
Ceyhun Bayramov: Azərbaycan və Estoniya arasında 8 sənəd üzərində iş aparılır
Джейхун Байрамов: Азербайджан и Эстония проводят работу над 8 документами
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