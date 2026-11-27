Jeyhun Bayramov attends opening of Estonian embassy in Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 27 November, 2026
- 12:17
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has attended the official opening ceremony of the Estonian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on X, Report informs.
Speaking at the opening, the foreign minister described the event as an important milestone in the relationship between Azerbaijan and Estonia.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan @Bayramov_Jeyhun attended and delivered remarks at the official opening ceremony of the Embassy of the Republic of Estonia in Azerbaijan, welcoming the establishment of Estonia’s resident diplomatic mission in Baku, highlighting its significance as an important milestone in 🇦🇿-🇪🇪 relations.— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 27, 2026
Photo
Photo
Latest News
13:33
Bayramov: Baku agrees to Azerbaijan's nomination for OSCE chairmanshipForeign policy
13:20
Margus Tsahkna: Baku-Yerevan normalization opening up many prospectsForeign policy
13:16
Estonian FM calls Azerbaijan important partner in energy, tradeForeign policy
13:15
Tsahkna voices support for EU–Azerbaijan visa liberalisationForeign policy
13:13
Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan expanding list of goods supplied to ArmeniaOther
13:08
Estonian FM: Closing border with Russia - forced measureOther
13:07
Azerbaijan, Estonia discuss European energy security and Middle CorridorForeign policy
13:05
Margus Tsahkna: Azerbaijan, Estonia hold similar positions on security issuesForeign policy
13:02
Tsahkna: Azerbaijan to be represented at high level at Ukraine Recovery ConferenceOther