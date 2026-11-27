Starting in the first quarter of 2027, Azerbaijani banks will be required to disclose sustainability data across four areas, said Ali Ahmadzada, an economist in the Sustainable Finance Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Report informs.

He noted that environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks must be integrated into banks' risk management systems. At the same time, internal audit must review and evaluate the management of these risks, and the achievement of ESG targets must be factored into the remuneration system.

As the CBA representative noted, pursuant to Appendix No. 5 to the corporate governance standards, banks will be required to disclose information across four areas: governance, strategy, risk management, and quantitative metrics.

These areas are outlined by the international frameworks of the TCFD (Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures), as well as the IFRS S1 and S2 standards, which are applied in nearly 50 jurisdictions.

Ahmadzada emphasized that the initial disclosure requirements take into account the current level of readiness and capacity of the banks, and they will be expanded in the future. In particular, banks will be required to disclose the allocation of responsibilities and authorities in the ESG sphere, the competencies of management, and how relevant indicators are incorporated into remuneration policies.

In addition, banks will have to provide information not only on green lending volumes, but also on financed emissions.

According to the economist, banks must also disclose assessments of the impact of climate and other ESG risks on business models, information on climate targets and transition plans, as well as sustainable products and services.