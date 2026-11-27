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Azerbaijan's Deputy Prosecutor General and Military Prosecutor Bahruz Ahmadov discussed anti-corruption efforts with representatives of UN bodies in Morocco.

Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Military Prosecutor's Office.

An Azerbaijani prosecution delegation attended the annual conference and training seminar marking the 20th anniversary of the International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (IAACA), held in Morocco on November 25–26.

Jointly organised by Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) and Morocco's National Authority for Probity, Prevention and the Fight against Corruption (INPPLC), the event brought together leaders, practitioners and experts from the global anti-corruption community.

Representatives of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Basel Institute on Governance, the International Anti-Corruption Academy and law enforcement agencies from various countries discussed current challenges in combating corruption.

Panel sessions featured exchanges of international best practices on digital solutions and artificial intelligence, efforts to combat environmental crime and the illegal exploitation of natural resources, and assessments of the effectiveness of anti-corruption mechanisms.

On the second day, the Azerbaijani delegation joined discussions on the use of artificial intelligence in combating corruption.

Presentations addressed the importance of digital transformation in tackling cross-border corruption offences, strategies for implementing AI-based solutions and ways to adapt international best practices to national contexts.

During the visit, the delegation led by Ahmadov also held bilateral meetings with Morocco's Prosecutor General Hicham El Blaoui and INPPLC President Mohamed Benalilou.

The meetings covered anti-corruption efforts, law enforcement issues of mutual interest and opportunities to use artificial intelligence. The sides also reviewed existing bilateral cooperation, broader exchanges of expertise and prospects for further cooperation.