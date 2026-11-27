Central Bank of Azerbaijan exchange rates (27.11.2026)
Finance
- 27 November, 2026
- 09:23
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The US dollar remained unchanged at 1.7000 manats, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan's official exchange rates for November 27.
The euro rose 0.11% to 1.8652 manats, while 100 Russian roubles gained 0.95% to 2.0757 manats, Report informs.
|Currency
|Rate (AZN)
|1 US dollar
|1.7000
|1 euro
|1.8652
|100 Russian roubles
|2.0757
|1 Australian dollar
|1.1325
|1 Belarusian rouble
|0.5682
|1 UAE dirham
|0.4628
|100 South Korean won
|0.1268
|1 Czech koruna
|0.0763
|1 Chinese yuan
|0.2551
|1 Danish krone
|0.2496
|1 Georgian lari
|0.6576
|1 Hong Kong dollar
|0.2170
|1 Indian rupee
|0.0183
|1 British pound sterling
|2.2298
|10,000 Iranian rials
|-
|1 Swedish krona
|0.1667
|1 Swiss franc
|2.0375
|1 Israeli shekel
|0.5126
|1 Canadian dollar
|1.1934
|1 Kuwaiti dinar
|5.4330
|100 Kazakh tenge
|0.3715
|1 Qatari riyal
|0.4663
|1 Kyrgyz som
|0.0194
|100 Hungarian forints
|0.5026
|1 Moldovan leu
|0.0928
|1 Norwegian krone
|0.1745
|100 Uzbek sums
|0.0142
|100 Pakistani rupees
|0.6119
|1 Polish zloty
|0.4168
|1 Romanian leu
|0.3492
|1 Serbian dinar
|0.0158
|1 Singapore dollar
|1.3183
|1 Saudi riyal
|0.4532
|1 SDR (IMF Special Drawing Right)
|2.2810
|Turkish lira
|0.0335
|Turkmen manat
|0.4857
|Ukrainian hryvnia
|0.0377
|Japanese yen
|1.0672
|New Zealand dollar
|0.9322
|Gold
|6,180.5115
|Silver
|73.9611
|Platinum
|2,267.8510
|Palladium
|1,537.4545
Azərbaycan Mərkəzi Bankının valyuta məzənnələri (27.11.2026)
Курсы валют Центрального банка Азербайджана (27.11.2026)
Latest News
10:31
Photo
Azerbaijani, Armenian civil society representatives continue peace talksOther
10:30
Brent rises to $97.02Energy
10:06
US plans $500M military base expansion in GreenlandOther countries
09:46
Azerbaijan ends week in 24th place in UEFA rankingsFootball
09:42
Ferry crashes into floating dock off waters at Hong Kong oil depot, 22 injuredOther countries
09:38
Azeri Light crude rises 2.42% to $102.77 per barrelEnergy
09:23
Central Bank of Azerbaijan exchange rates (27.11.2026)Finance
09:20
International commodity, stock and currency market indicators (27.11.2026)Finance
09:17
Photo
Another group of former IDPs leaves for Azerbaijan's Aghdara, Khojaly, Khojavand districtsDomestic policy