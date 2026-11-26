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One person was killed and several others were injured in an attack on an oil refinery in the Jizan area of southwestern Saudi Arabia.

Report informs, citing Al-Hadath, that Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry announced the incident.

The ministry said the facility was struck by a "hostile aerial projectile," sparking a fire that was subsequently extinguished. Operations at some production units were suspended.

Preliminary reports identified the person killed as a Nepali citizen. The injured, who are nationals of several countries, are receiving medical treatment.

Emergency and technical teams are working at the site, assessing the damage and conducting safety checks at the refinery.

The ministry did not identify who was behind the attack. However, the Saudi-led coalition had earlier blamed the Ansar Allah armed group for the strike.