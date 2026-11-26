Dialogue between Azerbaijani and Armenian civil societies aims to create new realities in which the two peoples can live in peace and solidarity, dialogue coordinator and President of the Armenian Council Areg Kochinyan said.

Report informs that Kochinyan made the remarks in an interview with Armenian media.

He said engagement between the two countries' civil societies constituted dialogue rather than negotiations, making it impossible to speak of specific, measurable results at this stage.

"Through this dialogue, rather than simply overcoming the reality shaped by decades of conflict, hostility and hatred, we are trying to create a new normal, new realities and a new history alongside the past. We are discussing a peace agenda focused on the future and on creating conditions in which our societies can live as neighbours in peace and mutual understanding," he said.

According to Kochinyan, participants discussed a broad range of issues, including developments since the previous dialogue in April this year.

"We discussed both issues causing concern in the two societies and topics that objectively bring our countries closer to peace and the normalisation of relations," he said.

Kochinyan added that further work would take place within committees. Their names and areas of activity will be announced in subsequent press releases.