Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia believe the European Union's long-term budget for 2028–2034 should better reflect the needs of eastern-flank countries bordering Russia, while funding for Ukraine should remain a priority.

The leaders of the three Baltic states outlined their positions on the sidelines of a special European Council meeting in Brussels, Report informs, citing its European bureau.

All three stressed that European security, support for Ukraine and the allocation of EU funds were interconnected.

Vilnius, Riga and Tallinn argue that geography and the associated threats should be reflected in EU funding allocations, particularly through investment in protecting the eastern border, strengthening defence capabilities and developing transport infrastructure.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said threats to the EU's eastern border remained insufficiently reflected in funding decisions despite frequent discussions of the issue. He also criticised cuts to Lithuania's national allocation, noting that the country's level of economic development stood at about 90% of the EU average, while direct payments to Lithuanian farmers reached only 80% of the bloc-wide level.

Nausėda welcomed the preservation of funding for the Connecting Europe Facility, stressing the importance of transport and infrastructure connectivity projects for individual member states and the EU as a whole.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal also opposed further budget cuts, citing the need for additional investment in eastern-flank security and Baltic connectivity. He said Estonia spent about 7% of GDP on defence, placing a substantial burden on its economy. He added that Russia was intensifying hybrid attacks in the region, requiring greater security