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Azerbaijan imported 44,061.5 tonnes of meat worth $104.5 million in January-October 2026.

Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee, that compared to the same period last year, spending on meat imports increased by $14.3 million (15.8%), while import volumes rose by 5,500 tonnes (14.2%).

During the reporting period, spending on meat imports accounted for 0.7% of Azerbaijan's total import expenditure.

Over the first 10 months of the year, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with foreign countries totalled $43.189 billion, up 5.7% compared to the same period last year.

Of the total foreign trade turnover, $27.921 billion accounted for exports and $15.268 billion for imports. Year-on-year, exports increased by 29.5%, while imports declined by 20.6%.