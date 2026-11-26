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Azerbaijan and Lithuania have discussed expanding trade and economic ties, as well as investment opportunities.

Report informs, citing the Ministry of Economy, that the discussions took place at the Azerbaijan-Lithuania Roundtable, jointly organized by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA), the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), and the Lithuanian Confederation of Industrialists.

Alongside officials from both countries, representatives of more than 30 companies operating in agriculture, construction, industry, energy, logistics, transport, ICT, finance, tourism, trade and services attended the event.

The Small and Medium Business Development Agency and AZPROMO also delivered presentations on Azerbaijan's investment opportunities, while the Lithuanian Embassy in Azerbaijan presented its country's investment potential.

During the roundtable, Azerbaijani and Lithuanian companies provided information about their activities and outlined potential areas for cooperation.

The event concluded with B2B and B2G meetings.