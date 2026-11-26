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Azerbaijan exported 18,392,916.04 tonnes of crude oil and petroleum oils obtained from bituminous minerals in January–October 2026, according to customs declarations.

The exports were worth $12.162 billion, Report informs, citing State Customs Committee statistics.

Export volumes fell 11.4% compared with the same period in 2025, while their value rose 12.1%.

These products accounted for 50.14% of Azerbaijan's total exports during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover reached $43.189 billion in the first ten months of the year, up 5.7% year-on-year. Exports totalled $27.921 billion, while imports amounted to $15.268 billion.

Exports increased by 29.05% compared with the same period last year, while imports fell 20.6%.