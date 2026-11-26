Azerbaijan and Australia have held political consultations, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, cited by Report.

Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov visited Australia to participate in the next round of Azerbaijan-Australia political consultations.

Representatives of Azergold CJSC, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency also took part in the consultations, which were held in an expanded format.

As part of the political consultations, a delegation led by Elnur Mammadov met with representatives of Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT). During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Australia relations, ways to intensify political dialogue and expand bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the visit, meetings were held with Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives Milton Dick, co-chairs and members of the Australia-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group, as well as opposition Shadow Foreign Minister Ted O'Brien and Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy Dan Tehan. The meetings addressed the expansion of interparliamentary ties, intensification of mutual contacts, and the role of parliamentary diplomacy in developing bilateral cooperation.

During his visit to New South Wales, Elnur Mammadov met with President of the state's Legislative Council Benjamin Franklin. The sides exchanged views on developing ties between Azerbaijan and New South Wales, expanding interparliamentary cooperation, and other issues of mutual interest.