Azerbaijan and Lithuania discuss expansion of interparliamentary ties
Milli Majlis
- 26 November, 2026
- 15:19
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Azerbaijan and Lithuania have discussed the importance of expanding the activities of interparliamentary working groups and encouraging mutual visits.
According to Report, the issues were discussed at a meeting between Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys.
The meeting highlighted the significance of interparliamentary dialogue in ensuring that the two sides properly understand each other's positions and interests.
The sides also exchanged views on cooperation in traditional and renewable energy, humanitarian affairs, defense and security.
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