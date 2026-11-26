Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed condolences to Egypt following a fire that claimed dozens of lives, the ministry said in a post on X, according to Report.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic fire caused by a fuel truck accident in Egypt"s Giza Governorate, which claimed numerous lives and left many others injured.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as to the Government and people of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

We wish a speedy and full recovery to all those injured," the statement said.