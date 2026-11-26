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Azerbaijan and India are preparing to hold the 7th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technological Cooperation in New Delhi, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X, according to Report.

According to the information, Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abhay Kumar met with Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Umayra Taghiyeva.

"The sides discussed preparations for the 7th meeting of the India-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission, which will be held in New Delhi," the post said.

The previous meeting of the intergovernmental commission was held in Baku in 2023.