Azerbaijan's Neftchi Basketball Club sign American guard Trejon Jacob
Team sports
- 26 November, 2026
- 14:43
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Neftchi Basketball Club have signed American guard Trejon Jacob on a contract running until the end of the season.
The club announced the signing of the 28-year-old, Report informs, citing its press service.
The 196 cm guard played college basketball at Florida International University (FIU).
During his European career, Jacob has played for clubs in the United Kingdom, Finland, Austria and Denmark. His most recent team was Denmark's Horsens IC.
"Neftçi" basketbol klubu heyətini amerikalı Treyon Ceykobla gücləndirib
БК "Нефтчи" усилился американским защитником Трейоном Джейкобом
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