The latest proposals for the European Union's 2028-2034 multiannual budget cannot serve as a basis for reaching an agreement, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said ahead of a special EU summit in Brussels, according to Report's European bureau.

"The proposals currently on the table do not, in our view, provide a basis for reaching an agreement. First and foremost, the overall amount is too large. Member states must be able to afford these expenditures. Europe needs sustainable public finances," he said.

According to Merz, the European Union should not resort to new borrowing, and spending under the next long-term budget must be prioritized.

The chancellor identified ensuring the prosperity of the European economy, unlocking the potential of the single market, and strengthening defense capabilities as key priorities.

He also stressed the need to continue providing military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, including during the coming winter, as well as supporting the country's postwar reconstruction.

Asked whether funding for Ukraine could be linked to negotiations on the EU's multiannual budget, the chancellor said he supported this approach.

"If the European Union finances something, it does so as a union of 27 member states, not 23 or 24," he said, emphasizing that the issue concerns a fundamental understanding of shared European goals.

Merz rejected claims that financial support for Ukraine was intended to prolong the war.

"We are doing this to bring the war to an end as soon as possible and to help the country and its people in an extremely difficult situation," he said.

According to him, a prolonged war could trigger new waves of Ukrainian refugees arriving in Europe, so the EU has an interest in bringing the conflict to an end as soon as possible.

Merz noted that negotiations on the next multiannual financial framework were only just beginning and that, at this stage, participants would primarily exchange views. He nevertheless expressed hope that a compromise could be reached.

"Europe must retain its ability to act and become sovereign. The multiannual financial framework must be designed to achieve precisely that goal," the chancellor concluded.