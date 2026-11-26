Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has opposed a proposal to link funding for Ukraine to the amount of money allocated to EU member states under the bloc's cohesion policy, according to Report's European bureau.

"Funding for Ukraine cannot be linked to funding for cohesion policy. Support for Kyiv should be discussed separately," Babiš told journalists in Brussels ahead of the special meeting of the European Council.

According to him, cohesion policy is one of the EU's fundamental objectives, aimed at narrowing the gap in living standards between different regions of the bloc. The Czech Republic intends to push for sufficient funding for this area to be maintained in the European Union's next long-term budget.

Babiš described the proposed reduction in the share of funds allocated directly to member states from 62% to 42%, alongside a €325 billion increase in funding for centrally managed programs, as unacceptable.

"This is absolutely unacceptable," he stressed.

As an example, the prime minister cited the situation in the Czech Republic, noting that 37 years after the revolution, the country still does not have a fully developed motorway network and needs investment in hospitals and its healthcare system.

Addressing funding for Ukraine, he stressed that the priority should be to work towards ending the war and ensuring Europe's participation in peace negotiations.

According to him, once peace is achieved, a reconstruction plan for Ukraine should be developed along the lines of the Marshall Plan.

"It is impossible for this war to continue while we do nothing," Babiš said.

He also noted that EU member states hold significantly different positions on the bloc's next multiannual budget, adding that he could not yet say whether an agreement would be reached by the end of the year.