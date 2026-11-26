UEFA Champions League: Sabah goalkeeper's save against Barcelona named among the best
Football
- 26 November, 2026
- 11:56
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A save by Azerbaijani club Sabah goalkeeper Stas Pokatilov during the match against Spain's Barcelona in Baku on November 25 has been named among the best saves of the UEFA Champions League matchday.
According to UEFA's press service, cited by Report, the 33-year-old goalkeeper's save was included in the top five.
The Azerbaijani champions lost 1-4 to the Spanish giants in their fifth-round league phase match of the UEFA Champions League.
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