Budrys: Lithuania welcomes growing parliamentary ties with Azerbaijan
Milli Majlis
- 26 November, 2026
- 11:22
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Lithuania welcomes the strengthening of parliamentary ties with Azerbaijan, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said in a post on X.
"Good meeting with Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova in Baku. We welcome the growing ties between the Lithuanian Seimas and Azerbaijan's Parliament and value parliamentary diplomacy as a key tool for deepening political dialogue, mutual trust and people-to-people connections between our countries," the foreign minister said.
Budris: Litva Azərbaycanla parlament əlaqələrinin möhkəmləndirilməsini alqışlayır
Будрис: Литва приветствует укрепление парламентских связей с Азербайджаном
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