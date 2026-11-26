20 Rwandan citizens to study at Azerbaijani universities
Education and science
- 26 November, 2026
- 10:31
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Under an education cooperation agreement between the Ministries of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and Rwanda, 20 Rwandan citizens have been granted the opportunity to study at Azerbaijani universities in the 2026–2027 academic year, the State Agency for Science and Higher Education told Report.
The students will pursue undergraduate degrees at Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry, Azerbaijan Technical University, and Azerbaijan Medical University.
The programs cover technical and technological fields, as well as core medical specialties.
Ruandanın 20 vətəndaşı Azərbaycanda ali təhsil alacaq
20 граждан Руанды будут обучаться в вузах Азербайджана
Latest News
11:22
Budrys: Lithuania welcomes growing parliamentary ties with AzerbaijanMilli Majlis
11:05
US Embassy in Baku to close for two days in observance of ThanksgivingForeign policy
11:01
Chronic myeloid leukemia more common among women in AzerbaijanHealth
10:59
Fitch: Southern Gas Corridor holds $3.4 billion in cash and bank depositsFinance
10:36
Photo
Minister: Partnership with China gives impetus to joint clean energy projectsEnergy
10:31
20 Rwandan citizens to study at Azerbaijani universitiesEducation and science
10:25
Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society representatives to hold roundtable discussionsForeign policy
10:15
Tarana Khalilova: Improving hematology care is a healthcare priorityHealth
10:12
Number of electric vehicles in Azerbaijan surges 14.4-fold in three yearsInfrastructure