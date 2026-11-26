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Under an education cooperation agreement between the Ministries of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and Rwanda, 20 Rwandan citizens have been granted the opportunity to study at Azerbaijani universities in the 2026–2027 academic year, the State Agency for Science and Higher Education told Report.

The students will pursue undergraduate degrees at Azerbaijan State University of Oil and Industry, Azerbaijan Technical University, and Azerbaijan Medical University.

The programs cover technical and technological fields, as well as core medical specialties.