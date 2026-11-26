Ensuring an uninterrupted supply of safe donor blood remains one of the key priorities of hematology in Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the National Center of Hematology and Transfusion Sardar Asadov said at the international conference "Current Issues in Hematology" (HEMAP 2026).

According to Report, Asadov said advances in molecular and genetic diagnostics, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, cellular technologies and bone marrow transplantation, along with the development of digital medicine and artificial intelligence, have significantly transformed approaches to diagnosing and treating many blood disorders in recent years.

"For several diseases for which treatment options were previously limited, we can now speak of long-term remission, individualized treatment approaches and maintaining patients' quality of life. Every new opportunity science offers us also brings new responsibilities," Asadov said.

He also identified the timely introduction of modern diagnostic and treatment methods into clinical practice, wider use of personalized medicine and early detection of rare diseases as other key priorities.