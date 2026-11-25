Sabah–Barcelona Champions League match kicks off in Baku
Football
- 25 November, 2026
- 22:14
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The UEFA Champions League league-phase Matchday 5 fixture between Sabah and Spain's Barcelona has kicked off.
The match is being played at Baku Olympic Stadium, Report informs.
Scottish FIFA referee Nicholas Walsh is officiating.
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