The first phase of a major prisoner-of-war exchange between Ukraine and Russia could take place in late November or early December, Ukrainian presidential chief of staff Kyrylo Budanov said.

Speaking to journalists, Budanov said Ukraine planned to bring home around 1,000 people through an exchange conducted in several stages, as completing it in a single day would be difficult, Report informs, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"The first phase should take place before Christmas. Late November or early December are more or less realistic dates for the first prisoners of war to return," Budanov said, adding that arrangements were already being coordinated with Russia.

He also expressed hope that Ukraine could secure the return of both prisoners of war and civilians before the end of the year, including residents of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.