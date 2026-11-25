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The US administration has proposed new tariffs on 14 major trading partners as part of efforts to address excess industrial capacity.

The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) announced the proposals, Report informs, citing Reuters.

The move follows an eight-month investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 covering 16 trading partners, including Japan, the European Union and South Korea. Mexico and Norway were the only two covered by the investigation that would not face new tariffs.

The highest proposed rate is an additional 20% on Chinese goods, on top of existing 25% tariffs.

An administration official said the new tariffs would not exceed the ceilings set under Washington's trade agreements with the countries concerned. For China, a 20% ceiling applies under a trade truce due to expire on January 10.

The administration also announced separate tariff proposals targeting Brazil. These include a 10% duty on completed aircraft, potentially affecting manufacturer Embraer, and new tariffs on raw and refined sugar imports above the established quota.

The US imposed 25% tariffs on certain Brazilian goods in July. The latest proposals would modify those measures following several rounds of talks that ended without agreement.