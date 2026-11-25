Turkmenistan is considering public-private partnership mechanisms to attract investment in the development of transport and logistics infrastructure along the Middle Corridor, Deputy Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Babaniyaz Yallakov said at the International Conference on International Transport and Transit Corridors: Connectivity and Development 2026 in Ashgabat.

According to the News Central Asia, cited by Report, Yallakov noted that changes in global supply chains and the transformation of the Eurasian transport and logistics system are increasing the importance of diversifying routes and establishing new transport links. Against this backdrop, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor, also known as the Middle Corridor, is gaining strategic importance as a multimodal route connecting Europe and Asia.

Citing a World Bank Group report, the deputy minister said that targeted investment in modernizing the Middle Corridor by 2040 could more than triple freight volumes, halve cargo delivery times, boost GDP by 3.3% and create up to 2 million additional jobs.

Achieving these targets by 2040 will require at least $20 billion in investment to address infrastructure bottlenecks and modernize transport facilities, as well as approximately $30 billion in complementary investment.

In this regard, Yallakov emphasized the need for long-term investment planning and effective cooperation between the public and private sectors.