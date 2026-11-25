The EU intends to send a strong European team to the next round of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine and calls on Russia to agree to a winter truce, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Report informs.

"In recent weeks, we have seen new momentum in efforts to end the war. A strong European team will take part in the next round of negotiations. This is important because Ukraine's security directly affects our security," she said.

According to von der Leyen, the European Union will assess the progress of the negotiations based on Russia's actions, not just its statements.

"Russia must agree to a winter truce regarding energy infrastructure, as well as a ceasefire to ensure the safe passage of food exports through the Black Sea. These would be important steps, as they would show that Russia is serious about the negotiations," the head of the European Commission emphasized.

She noted that the EU's strategy envisages maximum support for Ukraine, increased pressure on Russia, and Europe's full-fledged participation in negotiations for a lasting peace.

Von der Leyen recalled that the EU's 22nd package of sanctions against Russia was presented on Monday.

According to her, since the start of the full-scale war, the European Union has provided Ukraine with more than 235 billion euros in assistance.

She also stated that the financial support mechanism proposed by the European Commission provides for allocating 45 billion euros to Ukraine in 2027: 20 billion euros for budgetary needs and 25 billion euros for military support.

Ukraine's total financing deficit next year is estimated at approximately 70 billion euros. The remaining one-third of the needs is expected to be covered by international partners.

Von der Leyen stressed that Ukraine will only have to repay these funds after Russia compensates for the damage caused by the war.

In addition, the head of the European Commission stated that the EU expects to open the remaining two clusters of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union before the end of 2026. Europe intends to take on a leading role in the country's post-war reconstruction, she noted.