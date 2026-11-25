Sabah suffer 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in UEFA Youth League
Football
- 25 November, 2026
- 17:18
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Sabah's U-19 team faced their Barcelona counterparts in Baku in a UEFA Youth League match.
According to Report, the match at Bank Respublika Arena ended in a heavy 7-0 defeat for the hosts.
Sabah U-19 have now lost all four of their previous matches and currently sit bottom of the standings in 36th place.
UEFA Gənclər Liqası: "Sabah"ın U-19 komandası "Barselona"ya uduzub
"Сабах" проиграл "Барселоне" в Юношеской лиге УЕФА
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