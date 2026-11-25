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Two men have been charged over a suspected burglary at the Norfolk home of the Prince and Princess of Wales, Report informs referring to Sky News.

Police were called to Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate just before 6pm on Monday following reports of suspicious activity.

Officers attended and two men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and trespass, and taken into custody for questioning, Norfolk Police said.

Now 34-year-old Mirgen Doku of Courtfield Gardens, London, and 32-year-old Arilen Ndoci, of no fixed address, have been charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site.

The two Albanian nationals are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, and remain in custody.

Hannah von Dadelszen, Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Arilen Ndoci, 32, and Mirgen Doku, 34, with one count of burglary and one count of trespass following a police investigation into an alleged burglary of a country home in Norfolk.

"Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

"We have worked carefully with Norfolk Police as it carried out its investigation."

Norfolk Police previously said specialist resources, including police dogs, drones and the National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed to assist with searches in the area after they received a call at 6pm.

Kate and William, as well as their children, George, Charlotte and Louis, were not at the country retreat at the time of the alleged burglary.