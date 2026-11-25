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Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan next year, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili made the announcement during her visit to Baku.

According to Georgian media, cited by Report, Botchorishvili noted that her official visit to Azerbaijan included high-level meetings, which she said were important for maintaining political dialogue between the two countries. She said she had met with Azerbaijan's President, Prime Minister and Speaker of Parliament.

The minister welcomed the strategic nature of relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan.

"We expect Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to visit Tbilisi early next year. We will also begin preparations for an official visit by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze to Azerbaijan. This will also be an important part of our political agenda," she said.

Botchorishvili stressed that regular political dialogue and cooperation between the two countries are particularly important in the current geopolitical context.

"We continue to engage with our neighboring and friendly country on a daily basis to strengthen the standing of our countries and our region amid the current geopolitical developments," the minister noted.

Botchorishvili also said that economic ties between Georgia and Azerbaijan are strong, with cooperation across various sectors actively developing and carrying significant regional importance.

"Of course, cooperation in these areas will continue," Georgia's foreign minister concluded.