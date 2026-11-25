Lithuania aims to increase imports of natural gas and oil and is ready to develop cooperation in this area with countries in the Caspian region, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said at a press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

"In 2001, I took an active academic interest in the Caspian region and Eurasia as a whole. I was interested in the region's rich energy resources and new transport routes. Today, I see confirmation that Azerbaijan will become a key regional hub, helping facilitate cargo shipments from Central Asia to Europe, including EU member states," the minister said.

According to him, Azerbaijan's cooperation with the European Union on diversifying energy supplies, including electricity, and reducing dependence on Russian imports is just one aspect of these efforts.

"What also matters is the impact this will have on the countries of the region and the opportunities it will create for new players in the economy, energy and politics. This could pave the way for interesting projects involving other key players," Budrys said.

Touching on energy cooperation, Lithuania's top diplomat added that Vilnius was keen to strengthen ties in this area.

"We want to do a great deal to develop cooperation in this sector. Lithuania is currently exploring ways to diversify its economy and sources of supply. We have ambitious plans. We want to expand our supplier base and increase imports of natural gas and oil. We are interested in boosting supplies from the region, are ready to support other countries in the region in this area and develop cooperation with them," he added.