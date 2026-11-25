Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has introduced additional measures to regulate export settlements, tasking the State Customs Committee (SCC) with monitoring the transfer and delivery of export revenues to the country.

According to Report, the head of state signed a decree amending the Rules for Regulating Import and Export Operations, approved on June 24, 1997.

Authorized banks will be required to notify the SCC within three business days of funds received into accounts under export contracts, as well as any cases in which export proceeds have not been repatriated on time. Banks will submit this information through the Smart Customs information system.

Through the same system, exporters will provide authorized banks with information on goods being shipped abroad, including customs declarations and export contracts. The SCC has been tasked with ensuring the transmission of this data.

The Ministry of Economy must submit proposals to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan within two months on the procedures for settling payments for exported goods, in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and the SCC. The Central Bank has been instructed to establish rules governing export settlements within four months, taking the proposals into account.

The Cabinet of Ministers will prepare proposals to strengthen liability measures for violations of the requirements governing the transfer of export proceeds to accounts held with authorized banks in Azerbaijan.

The amendments will take effect on the date the Central Bank's new rules enter into force.