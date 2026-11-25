Lithuanian Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius set a clear goal: to return from Azerbaijan with concrete and tangible results, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, according to Report.

"We have signed a joint declaration on strategic partnership, elevating relations between Lithuania and Azerbaijan to a new level. We must seize this opportunity for the benefit of both countries and to strengthen strategic relations between the European Union (EU) and Azerbaijan," he said.

Budrys noted that there are now opportunities to expand ties with Azerbaijan.

"Our leaders are already actively engaging and holding meetings. The prime minister tasked me with coming here and returning with concrete, tangible results. People-to-people ties are also developing well. We are proud that students from Azerbaijan come to Lithuania to study. We are also working to promote business ties," the minister said.

He also highlighted the particular importance of investment opportunities.

"The first results are already emerging. Lithuanian companies have established contacts with Azerbaijani businesses, and we are exploring ways to expand business opportunities in the region," he added.