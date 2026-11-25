Lithuania wants to launch a process to ease visa requirements for Azerbaijani citizens, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku.

According to Report, he stressed that Lithuania would assume the presidency of the Council of the European Union in January 2027 and had set a goal of strengthening cooperation not only among EU member states but also with partners such as Azerbaijan.

Developing story