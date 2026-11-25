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Relations with Lithuania created favorable conditions for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with Kęstutis Budrys, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania, Report informs.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Lithuania on its upcoming presidency and recalled visits by EU leaders to Azerbaijan this year, as well as meetings held on the sidelines of the Dublin summit.

Noting that Azerbaijan had strategic partnership documents with 10 EU member states, the head of state said that relations with Lithuania also created favorable conditions for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan was the initiator of connectivity projects in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region.